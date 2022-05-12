Young musicians show off their talent

Carmen Cluckie won the Senior Singer category

Organised by Academy music teachers Hannah Gill and Emma Irving, the competition attracted 21 young people from S1-6’s.

The competition was divided into three categories – Junior Young Musician, Senior Singer and Senior Instrumentalist – with trophy, cash prize and Rotary certificate presented to each of category winner by Rotary president Andy Courtnadge.

Cash prizes and certificates were also awarded to the youngsters who finished 2nd and 3rd in each category.

Fraser Hannah won the Senior Instrumentalist category

A wide variety of instruments and a mixture of songs and styles made for an enjoyable and delight.

The judges for the evening were music teachers Jamie Brand and Georgina Pryde-Firmin from Annan Academy who expressed astonishment at the quality of the musical performances.

The audience of teachers, parents, friends and Rotarians were amazed how much had been achieved, post Covid, in so little time.

Rotarian youth service convenor Paul Tebay praised the work done by Hannah and Emma and congratulated all the students on their assured and talented performances.

Ben Hodson won the Junior Musician category

The evening finished with a collection to help Ukrainian refugees which raised £250.