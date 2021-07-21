Work to improve digital connectivity of the schools network to continue over the summer
Dumfries and Galloway Council has been developing its use of technology within its schools as well as digital connectivity for the school network.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 11:18 am
Bandwidth upgrades and implementation of the wi-fi infrastructure across the region remains on target to be completed at all sites by the end of the month.
The first phase of delivery for the Virtual Desktop project, which was piloted at Dalbeattie Learning Campus and North West Community Campus, has undergone final User Acceptance Testing, which ironed out some small issues that came to light.
Work is now taking place over the summer with more detailed planning for the roll-out of Windows10 and the Virtual Desktop across primary schools based on feedback from the pilot sites.