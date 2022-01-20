Waiting until March to decide if exams will go ahead is too late says MSP
Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson says every pupil in the region must be able to sit national school exams this year as planned.
This comes after Scottish Education Secretary Shirley Anne Somerville revealed a decision on whether exams will be cancelled may not be made until the end of March.
Mr Carson insists pupils and parents cannot continue to be left in the dark until then.
He said: “The Scottish Government must assure every pupil they will be able to sit their exams this year as planned.
“Another year of exam chaos is unthinkable and our young people, teachers and parents in cannot be left in the dark until the end of March. That is far too late to be making a decision.
“I will continue to push the Education Secretary to make this decision as soon as possible.”