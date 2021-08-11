Waiting is over as young people get their results

This year's results were solely based on evidence of learning

Results this year were based on the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) Alternative Certification Model (ACM) that came about as a result of the Scottish Government decision that senior phase young people would not sit exams this due to the disruption to learning caused by the pandemic.

As such the 2021 results are not directly comparable with results from 2020 or earlier as they are solely based on evidence of learning, do not include inferred achievement, and are based on teacher judgement and not subject to any algorithm to determine grades or grade boundaries.

S4 Results: National 3 – 94% Pass; National 4 – 92% Pass; National 5 – A-C 85%, A-D 94%.

S5 Results: 1+ Higher – 60%; 3+ Higher – 39%; 5+ Higher – 15%.

S6 Results: 1+ Higher – 70%; 3+ Higher – 50%; 5+ Higher – 34%; 1+ Advanced Higher – 24%.

The SQA has issued guidelines on the appeals process and timeline for 2021 exam results.

Councillor Jeff Leaver, chairman of the Education and Learning committee, said: “Providing the best start in life for all our children is a priority for our council.

"The last academic year was a really challenging one for our pupils and our teachers so I’m delighted with these results.

"They show that even though our young people had to adapt in the way that they learned they have continued to put in the hard work necessary.

"The vital support provided by parents and guardians has also played a huge role in helping our young people achieve these results.

"It is important to remember, however, that some may not quite have got the results they hoped for.

"For pupils in this situation there is support in place, with staff available to help explore available options.”

Any young person with questions about their results should speak to their school in the first instance. If they need to talk to someone about their results certificate, they can call the SQA candidate advice line on 0345 279 1000.