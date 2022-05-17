Volunteers needed for Youth Beatz

Youth Beatz takes place in June

The is now in its 12th year and there are lots of exciting volunteering opportunities this year that can be tailored to skills and talents.

From drama performance and production, photography and videography, set design, media and promotion, to event infrastructure or community engagement – there’s something for everyone.

Wither it’s to give back to your community, get involved in a truly unique event, or gain experience or expertise in the industry your choice, the deadline to express an interest in volunteering is May 21.

A spokesperson from Dumfries and Galloways Council said “Youth Beatz is an excellent opportunity for young people and adults to get involved in a large scale event, with opportunities for those interested in events management, through to those who want to work with young people – there’s unlimited opportunities if you have some time to spare.

"We’re also delighted to be welcoming back volunteers from across Scotland who will be participating in their Duke of Edinburgh’s Award gold level residential through the festival”.

To express your interest in volunteering, including The Toon, an immersive youth drama production, visit http://youthbeatz.co.uk/get-involved/volunteer/ and complete the questionnaire.