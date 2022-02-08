Trades Union Council to hear university strike update as dispute continues
The February meeting of Dumfries and Galloway Trades Union Council on Monday (February 14) will feature a presentation by David Clelland, from the University of Glasgow branch of the University & College Union (UCU), with an update about the dispute which is affecting the university’s Crichton Campus in Dumfries.
UCU is currently engaged in two parallel disputes, one is about the pension scheme and the other is about pay – as members prepare to take significant strike action this month.
Mr Clelland explained: “Proposed changes to the lecturers’ pension scheme would result in a 35 per cent cut in expected retirement pay for some members.
"And as regards pay, we have been offered a one per cent pay increase this year, following a zero per cent increase last year – this at a time when inflation is currently running at over five per cent and is predicted to get higher, and with huge increases in energy prices on the way.
“We are also concerned about the increasing casualisation, as well as expanding workloads and inequalities, in higher education employment, and staff at the University of Glasgow are engaged in both disputes.”
“We are already working to contract at the Crichton Campus, and we will be taking strike action for seven days from February 14-22; and a further three days from February 28 to March 2, with more dates yet to be announced.”
The ‘Zoom’ meeting will begin at 7pm and and anyone wishing to attend should email to D>UC secretary John Dennis at [email protected] by 5pm on Monday.