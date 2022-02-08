Trades Union Council to hear university strike update as dispute continues

Staff at the Crichton Campus are taking industrial action

UCU is currently engaged in two parallel disputes, one is about the pension scheme and the other is about pay – as members prepare to take significant strike action this month.

Mr Clelland explained: “Proposed changes to the lecturers’ pension scheme would result in a 35 per cent cut in expected retirement pay for some members.

"And as regards pay, we have been offered a one per cent pay increase this year, following a zero per cent increase last year – this at a time when inflation is currently running at over five per cent and is predicted to get higher, and with huge increases in energy prices on the way.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are also concerned about the increasing casualisation, as well as expanding workloads and inequalities, in higher education employment, and staff at the University of Glasgow are engaged in both disputes.”

“We are already working to contract at the Crichton Campus, and we will be taking strike action for seven days from February 14-22; and a further three days from February 28 to March 2, with more dates yet to be announced.”