Threave Nature Reserve hosts training sessions for the Better Lives Partnership

The young people learning outdoor skills during week 2 of the course

The Better Lives Partnership is a Castle Douglas-based charity supporting people with autism and other additional needs in the region.

These five sessions aim to give the participants a taste of the work underway on the project, as well as a range of practical experience and skills which help build confidence and a sense of wellbeing from working outside in the natural environment.

The sessions are being led in partnership between the National Trust for Scotland’s Team and the Galloway Glens Scheme.

High fives all round for a job well done

Week one had a focus on the fencing element of the broader project, with more than 32 metres of fence line removed. Week 2 was focussed on crafts skills, while week 3 included woodland crafts and den building.

Subsequent weeks are scheduled to include outdoor skills and bushcraft as well as helping with the practical activities on the estate.

National Trust for Scotland’s estate manager, David Thompson, said: “It was great to have BLP out with us helping to remove fencing, an ongoing part of the project, but something the BLP participants can see results straight away, by removing a barrier.

"It’s such a positive for me and Threave to be able to include the BLP team in such rewarding work and for them to be able to have a legacy to look back on and feel a part of.”

Jan Hogarth, Galloway Glens education and community engagement officer, added: ”It’s wonderful to be working with such a great team of young people from Better Lives Partnership who are adding their energy to help Threave Landscape Restoration Project evolve and grow.

"We are all enjoying learning valuable skills outside in nature and the sense of wellbeing that brings.”

Anne McEwan, project coordinator for Better Lives Partnership, said: “The Young people are enjoying learning more about the Threave Landscape Restoration Project.