The Kippford Mermaid has a date with the Edinburgh International Book Festival

The Arts End of Somewhere bring the story of The Kippford Mermaid to life. Pic: Kim Ayres

This is a re-telling of a traditional Scottish folktale and tells the passionate story of a drowning sailor rescued by a beautiful mermaid.

This tale of love and tragedy has been written and illustrated alongside multi-sensory activities that help the story come to life for people with profound and multiple learning disabilities and their families.

Created during lockdown, this book is unique as it has been developed, written and illustrated by a group of people who have additional support needs and learning disabilities to support others who have difficulty accessing literature and Scottish folklore.

Heather Molloy, PAMIS programme lead for inclusive culture in Dumfries, is delighted to have been able to support the volunteers through funding from the Holywood Trust, Young Scot, Time to Shine, Creative Scotland and the Dumfries Lions Club.

She said: “The group have worked so hard to create their book and it has been a pleasure to work alongside them as they have brought their creative vision to life and I wish them every success.”

PAMIS is the only charity that solely supports children, young people and adults with profound and multiple learning disabilities and their families to lead healthy, valued and included lives.

The Kippford Mermaid is published by Curly Tale Books book and will be launched online via https://learning.edbookfest.co.uk/.

Shalla Gray, director of Curly Tale Books, said: "It has been a pleasure and a privilege to collaborate with the Arts End of Somewhere on The Kippford Mermaid.

"I am so pleased with how wonderful the book has turned out, from the amazing illustrations to the fun sensory activities, and know it will bring joy to everyone who reads it.

"Curly Tale Books is proud to confirm all proceeds will go to PAMIS to help continue its amazing work."