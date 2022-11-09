A stalemate position was confirmed by Paul Garrett, Dumfries and Galloway Council’s finance chief, at Tuesday’s finance, procurement and transformation committee.This comes after the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (COSLA) refused to budge on its pay increase offer of five percent, which has been labelled as “derisory” by union members.Paul Garrett told councillors: “The current position is that the teachers have rejected the five percent undifferentiated offer and the teaching unions have balloted their members in relation to strike action. COSLA are currently considering their next move. As far as I’m aware, up until the end of last week, no further offer had been made.“There’s a COSLA leaders’ meeting at the end of this month where we may get more clarity but there’s nothing firm at this stage.”Teaching union EIS (The Educational Institute of Scotland) has been warning of a classroom walkout by staff since September. A consultative ballot was held and EIS bosses recommended that their members proceed with industrial action.The union argues that the pay increase is well below inflation and does little to combat the cost of living crisis.EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said previously: “Teachers are increasingly angry their pay is not keeping pace with the soaring cost of living, as inflation reaches unprecedented levels.”