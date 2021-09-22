Teacher at Castle Douglas school appointed to her 'dream job'

Tracy Martin

It was while working at Dumfries Museum while studying for a degree in Liberal Arts at Glasgow University that Tracy realised she wanted to work with children and helping them learn.

She decided to pursue a career as a primary teacher, studying at Edinburgh University, and for the past 10 years has been teaching at Hardgate Primary in Castle Douglas.

Tracy said: “Since beginning my teaching career I have worked with RHET from the class-teacher side, on many occasions.

"I took part in growing projects; took classes out to farms and hosted farm visitors in class; organized a farmer’s market, volunteered with RHET at Dumfries Show and used many of RHET’s wonderful online resources.

"Although I love being in class teaching and working with the children, I have always said that being a RHET coordinator would be somewhat of a ‘dream job’, so when the post was advertised I couldn’t resist.

"I am so passionate about the work of RHET, what is stands for, and in all the ways in which the charity engages with young people.