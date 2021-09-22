Teacher at Castle Douglas school appointed to her 'dream job'
Primary school teacher Tracy Martin has been appointed as the project coordinator for the Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET), Dumfries & Galloway Countryside Initiative.
It was while working at Dumfries Museum while studying for a degree in Liberal Arts at Glasgow University that Tracy realised she wanted to work with children and helping them learn.
She decided to pursue a career as a primary teacher, studying at Edinburgh University, and for the past 10 years has been teaching at Hardgate Primary in Castle Douglas.
Tracy said: “Since beginning my teaching career I have worked with RHET from the class-teacher side, on many occasions.
"I took part in growing projects; took classes out to farms and hosted farm visitors in class; organized a farmer’s market, volunteered with RHET at Dumfries Show and used many of RHET’s wonderful online resources.
"Although I love being in class teaching and working with the children, I have always said that being a RHET coordinator would be somewhat of a ‘dream job’, so when the post was advertised I couldn’t resist.
"I am so passionate about the work of RHET, what is stands for, and in all the ways in which the charity engages with young people.
"I am still pinching myself to be in post, and I cannot wait to ‘get stuck in’ as we hopefully gradually lift restrictions and get some eager little people back out onto farms, as well as working hard to raise the profile of RHET Dumfries & Galloway Countryside Initiative.”