Students from Dumfries and Galloway show strong university retention rates

Retention rates are high for the region’s students at university

The Scottish Funding Council have provided data for the first time on the University Retention Rates for Dumfries and Galloway students compared to other local authority and national averages.

This analysis confirms that since 2015-16, the retention of Dumfries and Galloway-domiciled students attending university in Scotland has been higher than the sector average.

Notably the Scottish Funding Council has also confirmed that, between 2015-16 and 2018-19, university students hailing from Dumfries and Galloway had higher retention rates at every Higher Education Institute in Scotland except for two, and even then, the differences were negligible.

Schools in Dumfries and Galloway continue to work with universities and partners to plan and support pupils – whether through preparation for the different kind of learning expected at university or the practicalities of living away from home.

Committee chairman Jeff Leaver said: “This data is really encouraging and supports what we already believed to be the case – that those students from the region, who chose to, are well prepared and supported to make that move to university education.