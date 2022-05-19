Stranraer art students unveil exhibit

An example of the students’ work currently on display

The students were asked to produce the works in mixed media, printmaking, and illustration, with a focus on street art, as part of their National Progression Award (NPA) in Art and Design.

As part of the Stransform art project, the students created their eye-catching designs which will be displayed at the college’s Stranraer campus.

The course was the first of its kind in Stranraer and has been hailed as a success by both students and staff.

The students’ collection will also form part of the Stransform art trail which has been developed in partnership with the Stranraer Development Trust and the Better Lives Partnership.

Art lecturer Diana Hamilton, who led the classes said: “It has been so exciting to see our students getting creative on campus and working towards the first Art and Design course held in Stranraer.

“The course has given students the opportunity to develop their talents and showcase their work as part of the Stransform Art Trail.

“Working in partnership with Stranraer Development Trust and Better Lives Partnership has been a delight and I am in awe of the creative journey our students have undertaken.”

College principal Joanna Campbell said: “It’s wonderful to see our talented and creative art students getting this kind of opportunity.

“They have worked incredibly hard and should be proud of what they have achieved.