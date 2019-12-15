Santa story to visit Stranraer on local tour

Self-published Scottish author Alexander McCabe has written a children’s story with a difference.

And it should help parents extend the magic of Christmas by providing another reason to keep believing in Santa.

With eight apparently being the average age children stop believing in Santa, The Christmas Present introduces children to the concept of their very own dedicated elf who faces the threat of being banished to the South Pole if their child stops believing in Santa.

Author Alexander McCabe explained: “From the very moment we are born, we are each allocated an elf. The Christmas Present tells the story of nine-year old Gabriel, who is feeling isolated during Christmas and struggling to believe in Santa. Now his elf, Gabriel, with the help of Gladys the Reindeer, must show him what is truly important this festive season.”

First published in 2015, The Christmas Present quickly achieved global success on Kindle, becoming a bestseller on four continents. T

The fully illustrated book, which has received glowing reviews, is now launching as a gift box set, complete with snow globe – a home for the reader’s very own elf.

The book is available from Amazon and selected stores, including WHSmith.

Brian MacIntyre, general manager at WHSmith, added: “As the only high street stockist in the UK of The Christmas Present, we cannot wait to welcome Alexander McCabe to WHSmith stores up and down the country, including Stranraer on December 17.”