Rotarians helping school pupils to protect the environment

The Rotarians also helping the students from Borgue Primary, Kirkcudbright Primary, Gatehouse Primary, Twynholm Primary, Auchencairn Primary and Kirkcudbright Academy to help protect their local environment.

As well as litter-picking, the students will have further opportunity over the next few months, courtesy of Kirkcudbright Rotary Club, to plant trees and sew wildflower seeds and crocuses in and around their schools.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​