Rotarians helping school pupils to protect the environment

Having been provided with litter-pickers and refuse bags by Dumfries and Galloway Council, and high viz vests by Kirkcudbright Rotary Club, pupils from Borgue Primary are ready keep their school and its surrounds tidy.

Thursday, 6th January 2022, 5:11 pm
Borgue Primary pupils with their litter picking gear

The Rotarians also helping the students from Borgue Primary, Kirkcudbright Primary, Gatehouse Primary, Twynholm Primary, Auchencairn Primary and Kirkcudbright Academy to help protect their local environment.

As well as litter-picking, the students will have further opportunity over the next few months, courtesy of Kirkcudbright Rotary Club, to plant trees and sew wildflower seeds and crocuses in and around their schools.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

