Rhins pupils go down to the woods at Logan

Nearly 400 primary school children from around the Rhins of Galloway enjoyed a special insight into the natural world during a week of themed sessions at Logan Botanic Garden, near Stranraer.

Each day, from April 29 to today, May 3, the younger P1 to P3 groups visiting the garden are being invited by “Edward Bear” to take along their own teddies and join him on a magical sensory adventure, discovering how living things obtain the necessities of life – and how we can all help look after the environment.

The older P4 to P7 groups, meanwhile, are occupied in Every Picture Tells a Story sessions. In an era where pictures are increasingly used to communicate stories, education staff from the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh are introducing the older children to techniques enabling them to observe the natural world and to capture the essence of the Garden.

Education officer Catherine Evans, who is responsible for delivering the programme at Logan, explained: “RBGE is committed to life-long learning and our four Gardens, with their botanical collections, offer world-class resources for learning about nature.

“The schools programmes are inter-disciplinary and the Living Collections of plants make learning come alive.

“While the majority of school programmes happen at the Edinburgh site, visits to the regional gardens are a significantly important part of what we do.”