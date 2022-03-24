Recycling scheme being rolled out across Dumfries and Galloway schools

Schools are being encouraged to recycle as much as they can after the pilot scheme saw general waste collections drop from 2-3 a week to just one

A pilot study at Calside and Georgetown Primary schools tested the new service and showed that as well as high levels of interest in recycling from both pupils and staff alike, there were also efficiencies to be made.

School catering staff also joined in, recycling cans, paper, card and food waste from the school canteens and kitchens.

As a result, collections of general waste fell from 2-3 times per week to just once, with a marked increase in collections of materials for recycling.

Members of the school’s ‘Global Gang School Groups’ helped shape the new service, including the suggestion to place containers in classrooms, so that learners can collect materials then transfer them to the school recycling bins at the end of the day.

As a result, every classroom in Dumfries and Galloway will be provided with recycling boxes, while curriculum materials based on superhero characters will also highlight the importance of reducing, re-using and recycling everyday items.

Councillor Andy Ferguson, chair of the council’s Communities Committee, said: “We are delighted with the feedback from the pilot scheme.

"Rolling out the new service to every school in the region will help us meet our recycling targets, reducing waste and supporting the move toward a circular economy.

"Experiencing recycling in the classroom using the same system as the children will find at home is a great way to encourage good practice and who knows, perhaps encourage them to become the Zero Waste Heroes of the future.”

Councillor Jeff Leaver, chair of the Education and Learning Committee, added: “We know our children and young people care passionately about the environment and are well supported by our school staff to deliver important changes in what we do.