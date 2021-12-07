Pupils put leadership skills in action at Park Primary
P6/7 pupils at Park Primary in Stranraer completed Active Schools primary leadership programme and as Play Leaders organised an activity afternoon for younger pupils.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 9:49 am
The programme is an introduction to leadership, giving children the knowledge to organise activities and small games they can deliver in school.
It helps develop skills such as communication, organisation and teamwork, while helping young people build their own confidence and self-esteem.
Teacher Steven Beggs said, “It was brilliant to be able to have the entire school involved. To see almost 300 pupils working together, as either leaders or participants, was a real positive.”