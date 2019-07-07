Police launch summer campaign

Police Scotland and its partners are aiming to tackle antisocial behaviour across Dumfries and Galloway this summer with a new programme of community engagement.

It follows an increase in some antisocial behaviour in public spaces, such as parks, during the schools’ Easter break.

The joint initiative will also involve Galloway Youth Work, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the local authority’s community safety officers and licensing department.

Over the summer months these agencies will work together to look at ways of reducing antisocial Behaviour and increasing engagement with young people, while offering signposting to diversionary activities, to ensure communal areas can be enjoyed equally.

This will involved joint patrols in locations across the wider area.

Additionally, Dumfries and Galloway Youth Work is offering a number of summer activities for all youngsters throughout the Dumfries and Galloway area.

Inspector Anna Boyd said: “Officers are keen to engage with young people in the local area and work with our partners to tackle any ongoing concerns the public may have.

“Our Community Policing Team will be focusing on intelligence-led patrols and we will be proactive in tackling head on any antisocial behaviour. Our strong partnerships with other agencies allows us to co-ordinate our resources to best deal with emerging concerns.”

Station manager Ian Anderson of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “Through joint initiatives such as this one, our aim is to reduce the numbers of deliberate fires, false alarms and alarm actuations through education and engagement with our local communities.

“I would encourage the public to speak to our officers when they are out in the community or at any of the forthcoming events.”