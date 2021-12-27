Partnership distributes Scottish Country Dancing kits to Stewartry schools

Jonathan Barrett (third from right) presents a cheque to Louise Coupar of Active Sports

This resource not only supplies staff with the tools they need to teach the national form of dance each year, it also supports the face to face instruction offered volunteers in local clubs who wish to give their free time to support staff and pupils within Stewartry schools.

The three way partnership aims to deliver a mass event where schools are invited to showcase their learning and this will be planned when is safe to do so.

David Foreman, secretary of the Castle Douglas Branch of the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society, said: “The Branch has been delighted to work with the Active Schools team to support the roll-out of the Jigs and Reels programme in the Stewartry schools.

"We have seen for ourselves the fun and enjoyment that the schools and their pupils have discovered in the dances and we look forward to working further with Active Schools wherever we can as the programme travels to new communities.

"And don’t think country dancing is just for young folk. If Mums and Dads want to join in there are opportunities for them too.

"They just need to contact us through our website at www.rscds.org and we can put them in touch with their local group.”

A total of £675 was funded by both groups, and there was a great response to the resources and tuition from the Active Schools team at all the schools.

McNabb Laurie, Galloway Glens team l eader, said : “ I can still remember my country dancing teacher having to stop mid-sentence and hurry back to the hifi to stop the cassette at the perfect moment.

"It is brilliant to think the next generation of children will enjoy a similar experience, albeit with a couple of technological advances.

"This is a perfect example of the Galloway Glens Scheme at work, seeking to ‘connect people to our heritage’.