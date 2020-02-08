New schools boss hails from Newton Stewart

Dumfries and Galloway Council has appointed Dr Gillian Brydson as its new director of skills, education and learning.

Making the announcement this week, Councillor Jeff Leaver, chair of the council’s Education and Learning committee, said: “Providing the best start in life for all our children and building the local economy are priorities for our Council.

“So, appointing the right director of skills, education and learning is vital. Following a robust recruitment process, I’m confident that Gillian is the person for the job. She will strengthen the council’s senior leadership team and continue to have a positive impact on thousands of people across our region.”

Committee vice-chair, Ros Surtees, said: “Education and building appropriate skills are key to opening up opportunities for people.

“Education and skills development should open the doors to opportunities that enable people to become successful lifelong learners, confident individuals, responsible citizens, and effective contributors to society.

“I’m sure that Gillian is the right person to lead on this and empower staff to deliver our vision.”

A council spokesman said: “Gillian is a product of Dumfries and Galloway, brought up in Newton Stewart and Sanquhar. She has worked for the Council’s education service for 17 years, having previously worked in Leeds and Glasgow.

“While working for the Council she completed her PhD in education policy from the University of Glasgow, studying part-time through on-line learning.

“She is married with a son and daughter and enjoys running.”

After being appointed, Gillian said: “I’m excited to be appointed as director of skills, education and learning.

“I have a clear vision for the future of the service and I’m looking forward to working with people throughout the service to deliver this.”

One of her first tasks will be to oversee the recruitment of a head of service for her previous role and a head of education (learning and resources).