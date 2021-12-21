New bakery training area planned for Stranraer campus

The new facility will offer opportunities for students

Savoy is an independent charitable trust which aims to promote education, training, and qualifications in the hospitality sector.

The new facility will see the installation of specialist bakery ovens as well as full and part-time bakery courses and qualifications becoming available.

In addition, the new development will boost the hospitality offering at the Stranraer campus.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chef lecturer Carole McShane said: “I’m delighted to welcome the news of this development for our Stranraer campus.

“The facilities it will bring will allow us to further improve our hospitality learning and teaching and will be of real benefit to our students.