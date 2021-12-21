New bakery training area planned for Stranraer campus
Dumfries and Galloway College has announced plans for a new bakery training area at its Stranraer campus after receiving a grant of £14,046 from the Savoy Educational Trust.
Savoy is an independent charitable trust which aims to promote education, training, and qualifications in the hospitality sector.
The new facility will see the installation of specialist bakery ovens as well as full and part-time bakery courses and qualifications becoming available.
In addition, the new development will boost the hospitality offering at the Stranraer campus.
Chef lecturer Carole McShane said: “I’m delighted to welcome the news of this development for our Stranraer campus.
“The facilities it will bring will allow us to further improve our hospitality learning and teaching and will be of real benefit to our students.
“I’d like to thank the Savoy Educational Trust for their generous grant, it means so much to my colleagues and I.”