Mature drivers scheme is free

A scheme aimed at protecting older drivers and ensuring they are fit to continue driving has launched in Wigtownshire.

The scheme, run by Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social care, in conjunction with Police Scotland and Wigtownshire Health and Wellbeing Partnership is operational until July 31.

The ‘Stay Driving for Longer Mature Driver’ scheme allows elderly drivers to get assistance with improving their confidence and skills behind the wheel. The whole ethos is to help elderly people stay driving for longer and to make their driving safer.

Applicants need to obtain a registration pack. The pack contains information about the scheme, a declaration that they have had an eye test within the last 12 months and are fit to drive, along with a questionnaire that helps to identify the applicants strengths and weaknesses in respect of their driving.

This is used by the driving instructor to tailor assessments individually to the driver.

An instructor will then arrange an appointment for a one hour driving assessment. Based on it, the driver will be offered a maximum of two further lessons, free of charge.

At the end of the process, an information day will be held at Stranraer and at Newton Stewart where all the drivers will get a presentation from the police and from a local doctor.

Applicants should call Julie Robertson on 01776 700632 or call into the local office on Victoria Place, Stranraer for a pack.