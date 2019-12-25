Local schools hitting the mark

Achievement of Curriculum for Excellence (CfE) levels data has now been published.

In Dumfries and Galloway schools, the percentage of pupils achieving the expected CfE level has increased slightly across reading, writing, listening and talking, numeracy, and reporting stages (P1,P4, P7 and S3) compared to previous years, although the overall pattern of performance is similar to that reported in the 2017/18 results.

This data is based on teachers’ professional judgements as at June 2019.

Dumfries and Galloway data shows around 85 per cent of primary school pupils achieved the expected CfE Level for listening and talking across each primary stage.

In writing, 76 per cent of P1 pupils achieved the expected CfE Level. This compares to 70 per cent in P4 and 74 per cent in P7.

Around 79 per cent of primary school pupils achieved the expected CfE Level for reading across each primary stage (79 per cent in P1, 76 per cent in P4 and 82 per cent P7)

For numeracy, 82 per cent of pupils achieved the expected CfE Level in P1. This compares to 72 per cent in P4 and 77 per cent in P7.

In each of reading, writing, listening and talking and numeracy, around 90 per cent of S3 pupils achieved third level or better, which places them in a good position to work towards National Qualifications as they enter the senior phase. The national drive is to identify and reduce the poverty related attainment gap for children and young people and this data is used alongside all other information to identify and address gaps in attainment at pupil, class, school, and authority level.

Overall Dumfries and Galloway results follow a very similar pattern to national results with the percentage of pupils achieving CfE levels relevant for their stage being broadly similar to the national picture.

As part of the national quality and moderation process, staff across Dumfries and Galloway have been working with Education Scotland to provide support to schools over the last year.

Councillor Jeff Leaver, chair of the Education and Learning committee, said: “These positive results are encouraging as they show that the range of interventions used in our schools to support pupils is delivering improved outcomes as we strive to close the attainment gap.”

Councillor Ros Surtees, vice chair, said: “Providing the best start in life for all our children is a priority for our Council. These results show that our work is paying off.”