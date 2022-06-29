Last few places remaining to 'Go Wild' in the forest this summer

The children get to explore nature and conservation and learn important bush and life skills

These five-day long, free camps are an opportunity during the summer holidays for current P7 kids to get out into the Galloway landscape, make friends and learn new skills.

The Glenkens camp, which takes place from August 1-5 is fully booked, but a few places are still available for the Kircudbright and Castle Douglas camps.

These take place from July 18-22 in the Barhill Woods and July 25-29 at the Threave Estate.

The camps are delivered by qualified teachers with an outdoor learning qualifications and experience, overseen by Jan Hogarth, Galloway Glens, education and community engagement officer.

Jan said: "Are you in primary 7 and do you fancy an adventure in the forests of Galloway this summer?

"Go Wild shows children that they live in an amazing place, reinforcing the sense of place and connectivity with nature and wellbeing.

"The camps teach children that the outdoors is accessible to them, often free and lots of fun is done responsibly.

"This year our camps are working closely with the John Muir Trust so children participating for the five days will get their John Muir Discovery Award, a nationally recognised nature stewardship award.

“Children get to explore nature and conservation and learn important bush skills including; putting up tarps, whittling sticks for tent pegs, knotting, making bows and arrows, talking sticks, food foraging, architectural den building.

"Through these fun activities children learn important life skills such as, collaboration, problem solving, active outdoor games and how to use nature for wellbeing.

"Go Wild is brilliant for increasing children’s confidence, through connecting with the outdoors and solving practical challenges with friends.”

All of these camps run from 10am- 4pm each day, with t ransport provided via the Galloway Glens’ co mmunity minibus.