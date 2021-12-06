Kirkcudbright youngsters respond to COP26

Anna & Harry with Rotary President Andy Courtnadge and Academy Students, Emily and Ryan, who helped them with the planting.

Two pupils from Primary 4, Anna and Harry, presented their thoughts in a school assembly where they encouraged people to reduce the amount of plastic they use and urged them to look after our environment.

The two pupils then sent a letter to the David Stevens, the Head Teacher, asking if they could get involved in planting some trees around the school.

Kirkcudbright Rotary Club, with the help of students from Kirkcudbright Academy, are already well on the way to planting 1000 trees in the Castledykes area.

They were very pleased to give Anna and Harry the chance to help plant some trees near to the town swimming pool.

Mr Stevens said he was delighted that the school’s young people are taking an interest in these very serious issues and that in some small, but very important way, they are making a difference to our community.

Meanwhile, pupils have had a busy few weeks at the school raising funds for Children in Need and marking Remembrance Day.

Pupils raised a very impressive £1500.31 for CIN following fundraising efforts including a sponsored ramble and dress as you please day.