Kirkcudbright young people win rotary competitions

The Rotary Young Artist competition winners (l-r) Iris Moodie, Eden Rose and Anna Graham

However, recently with restrictions being lifted it has been possible to organise a number of opportunities for the young people.

As previously reported, at the end of April, Kirkcudbright Academy, working with the rotary club, staged their annual Rotary Young Musician competition.

Organised and led by Kirkcudbright Academy music teachers Hannah Gill and Emma Irving, the competition attracted 21 young people from S1s through to S6s.

Rotary Young Chef competition winners: 1st prize - Jessica Crane and Anna Devanye (left) and 2nd prize – Brooke Crane

The competition was divided into three categories, the junior young musician won by Ben Hodson, the senior singer Carmen Cluckie and the senior instrumentalist Fraser Hannah.

More recently, Kirkcudbright Academy home economics teacher, Nicola Cluckie, organised the Rotary Young Chef competition for S3 students.

Once again the rotary club provided support and prizes for the eventual winners.

The students’ food was judged by local chefs Paul and Fiona Wilkinson who both offered the students helpful advice and lots of encouragement.

In 1st place Anna Devaney and Jessica Crane, working together, served up honey chicken with asparagus and rice followed by lemon drizzle cake.

In second place, Brooke Crane served a Thai cucumber and peanut salad followed by a Thai green curry served with rice.

The rotary club has also been working alongside Kirkcudbright Academy art and design teachers Pamela Wells and Gyllian Dickson, and with the art teachers at the partner primary Schools to organise another annual event, the Rotary Young Artist competition.

Particular mention must also be made of the contribution made by peripatetic art teacher Joanna McLeman.

The competition theme this year was ‘My Natural Environment’, as each of the five primary schools organised their own internal competition and awarded 1st, 2nd and 3rd places as well as an Endeavour Award prize.

Local artists Margaret Milligan and Joshua Miles judged the winners of the three trophies that were awarded on the night.

The Rotary Primary School Art Competition trophy was won by Anna Graham from Twynholm Primary, the Wimbush Trophy by Academy pupil Eden Rose and the William Hanna-Clark Trophy by Academy pupil Iris Moodie.

Certificates and prizes were presented to the young artists by Christine Wimbush at a presentation evening.