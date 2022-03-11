Kirkcudbright girls are guided to engineering career

The Kirkcudbright Girl Guides enjoyed their introduction to engineering

Activities were led by former Kirkcudbright Academy pupil Gillian Gurr, who is now senior geotechnical engineer with WSP.

The Kirkcudbright Girl Guides discovered how engineers tackle the challenges associated with providing safe drinking water.

They each used their problem-solving skills to design and test a working water filter, using a variety of natural materials, including sand and gravel, to see how clean they could make contaminated water.

There was a lot of excitement to see which filter design worked best.

The event was run as part of Introduce A Girl To Engineering Day which is held every year in February.

The day is all about encouraging girls to consider engineering as a career in what is currently a male-dominated profession.

Gillian said: “It was great to be back where I grew up, to share my experiences as a female engineer and promote what the industry can offer aspiring engineers.”

Frances Coombey, Dark Space Planetarium manager, added: “It is wonderful that the Dark Space Planetarium can be used to inspire girls who might grow up to be the great innovators and scientists of the next generation.”

Katherine Naylor, Guide Leader, said: “The girls had great fun experimenting with different materials as well as seeing that there are a wide variety of engineering jobs that they could aspire to.

"I hope some of the Guides will consider engineering as a career in the future.”

Coming up at the Dark Space Planetarium this month are screenings of The Martian on March 16 and Proxima on March 30.

The Martian directed by Ridley Scott is the story of an astronaut left stranded on Mars in 2035 after his fellow crewmates flee the planet.

Proxima is a French drama about space, human exploration, dreams of the new frontier, but also about the difficulties and sacrifices that come with it.