Honorary doctorate for Galloway-born Outlander star

The Outlander star – and RCS graduate – join the Class of 2022 at their summer graduation in Glasgow.

The actor, author, entrepreneur and philanthropist has found worldwide fame since graduating from the BA Acting programme in 2003.

Alongside Outlander, he is executive producer of Men in Kilts, the travel documentary series with his Outlander co-star Graham McTavish, and recently starred in Channel 4 drama Suspect.

Sam Heughan received an honorary doctorate from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland © RCS/Martin Shields

Sam is also the founder of The Sassenach whisky brand and established the global charity My Peak Challenge.

Last year Sam announced a new ten-year scholarship to support the next generation as they pursue their dreams at RCS.

He also created Write Start: The Sam Heughan Creative Commission, designed as an annual award at RCS to encourage students to devise new work.

Sam received his honorary doctorate at Scotland’s national conservatoire where more than 300 students graduated across the disciplines of music, drama, dance, production, film and education.

Sam, who went to primary school in New Galloway before moving to Edinburgh, said: “I am honoured to share in this special day and would like to thank the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland for bestowing on me this wonderful honour.

“I never would have imagined walking down Great Western Road on my way to movement class that it was possible to make my own work, write my first book, have a whisky business or set up a scholarship for fellow students – dream big and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.”

Professor Jeffrey Sharkey, RCS principal, added: “Sam Heughan is a wonderful ambassador for the arts and Scotland.

"He’s an artist of international acclaim with an entrepreneurial spirit, who passionately believes in giving back is helping to support the next generation as they follow their dreams.”

Sam will publish his first memoir later this year.