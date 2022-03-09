Green flags are flying as local schools show commitment to the environment

Five local schools has been recognised with Eco-Schools Green Flag Award status

The international award recognises nurseries and schools which have demonstrated a commitment to the Eco-Schools Scotland programme and over two years have engaged their whole school community in local climate action.

The schools are: Colvend Primary (which regained the Green Flag Award it has held since 2009), Garlieston Primary (a Green Flag Award winner since 2007), Kirkcolm Primary (a Green Flag Award winner since 2019), Penninghame Primary (a Green Flag Award Winner since 2007), and Whithorn Primary School (renewing the Green Flag Award it has held since 2011).

To complete the Green Flag journey each school has a choice of 10 topics to engage with, from climate action, to food and the environment, to litter, to energy.

The schools also choose one of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to link their Eco-Schools work to.

All took part in a variety of fantastic litter-busting and climate action activities including litter picks, litter surveys, recycling and community clean ups.

Colvend pupils carried out surveys of household waste during lockdown and created posters about recycling at home.

Garlieston pupils litter picked their playground.

Kirkcolm pupils made holders for dog waste bags out of plastic bottles and put them around the village to encourage neighbours to pick up after their dogs.

Penninghame pupils have regular conversations that have raised their awareness of the litter problem, the importance of disposing of waste properly and the impact that litter has on wildlife.

Whithorn’s P1 pupils formed a Clean Up Crew to tidy up the playground and P2 took the job of Litter Police, keeping litter to a minimum. The Eco-Committee held an anti-litter poster competition.