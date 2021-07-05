Galloway youngsters hold Race for Life in aid of Cancer Research UK
Pupils from Whithorn/Garlieston Partnership and Nursery recently joined the fight against cancer by running their own Race for Life.
Monday, 5th July 2021, 10:31 am
Around 130 pupils, aged from 2 to 12 took part in the event to raise money in aid of Cancer Research UK
The schools have been overwhelmed by the generous donations from families and their local communities and have so far raised over £2,600.
The money raised by the schools will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping to save more lives.
Race for Life events take place across the UK this autumn, for more information visit https://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/