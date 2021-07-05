Galloway youngsters hold Race for Life in aid of Cancer Research UK

The Whithorn/Garlieston pupils join the fight against cancer

Around 130 pupils, aged from 2 to 12 took part in the event to raise money in aid of Cancer Research UK

The schools have been overwhelmed by the generous donations from families and their local communities and have so far raised over £2,600.

The money raised by the schools will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping to save more lives.