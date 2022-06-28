Galloway groups recognised at the ‘Tree Oscars’

Early Years’ Award winner Johnston Nursery. Pic: Julie Broadfoot

The prizes at Scotland’s Finest Woods Awards 2022 were presented at the Royal Highland Show for the first time since 2019, following a Covid-cancellation in 2020 and online ceremony in 2021.

The Early Years winner was Johnston Nursery in Kirkcudbright, praised by judges for its “visionary” approach.

The nursery has bought a small patch of local woodland and the children, with adult help, made it their own, using the children’s committee to express their wishes - including a dog poo campaign, tunnel, castle and tree planting.

The Small Community Woodland Group winner and overall Community Woodland Award winner of the Tim Stead Trophy was Taliesin Community Woodland, near Castle Douglas.

Judges said South West Community Woodland Trust, which owns and manages Taliesin, had created “a special site that “encourages and enables local people to come together out of doors in a welcoming environment” and is a “haven for biodiversity”.

The judges concluded: “In their 25th year, they are also a worthy winner of the Tim Stead trophy for their stellar work.”

The awards were presented by Màiri McAllan, Minister for Environment and Land Reform.