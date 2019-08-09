Galloway gets six of the best fests

While the mighty Edinburgh Festival grabs the lion’s share of international attention and tourists, Galloway will be inviting the ‘home crowd’ and visitors alike to enjoy at least one of no less than six festivals it is about to host.

Everything from reading to oyster eating is covered by the various events with all of Dumfries and Galloway’s major autumn festival happening in either Wigtownshire or Kirkcudbrightshire.

The rich menu of culture, sport and cuisine ahead includes:

* The OVO Energy Tour of Britain Stage One, September 7 through Kirkcudbright

* The Harvest Food Festival, September 7-8 at Castle Douglas

* The Stranraer Oyster Festival, September 13-15

* The Galloway Hills Rally, September 14

* The Wigtown Book Festival, September 27 to October 6

* The Kirkcudbright Festival of Light “Illuminaire” October 10-13 October

Galloway’s rising status as the place to stage Scottish festivals has been recognised at a national level this week.

VisitScotland’s regional leadership director, Paula Ward, said: “Galloway’s rich and diverse portfolio of events, including Wigtown Book Festival, OVO Energy Tour of Britain and the Stranraer Oyster Festival, continues to play a crucial role in the country’s visitor economy.

“Not only do they generate both economic and social benefits for local communities, but further help to stimulate domestic tourism, as well as build on Scotland’s strong reputation as the perfect stage for events.”