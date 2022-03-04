Funding for curling development in Stewartry
On the back of Team GB’s success at the Winter Olympics, every school pupil in the Stewartry will have the opportunity to try curling.
The Active Schools has secured funding for 24 set of curling kits, this amounts to one for every school within the Stewartry plus each learning unit.
A newly established partnership between Active Schools and Community sport, Disability Sport, Scottish Curling and Galloway Glens has also enabled the creation of a programme of schools curling.
This will be rolled out at the start of the next academic year, and the funding and programme will mean the Active Schools team can deliver class taster sessions, a curling disability sport event, a primary school curling competition and the Ready, Steady, Curl course as part of the secondary schools’ leadership programmes.
The Active Schools team will also work alongside schools and communities to establish floor curling sessions which will be accessible to anyone with a disability within the Stewartry area.
Councillor Jeff Leaver, chair of the Education and Learning Committee said: “What an exciting time for curling in the Stewartry area.
"I congratulate the Active Schools team and the partnership and look forward to watching them work together to bring a terrific curling programme that can only benefit young people in this area.”