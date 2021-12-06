Dumfries & Galloway College students launch winter food drive

Amy Farley, President of the Student Association, alongside Vice President Danielle Hughes.

The donations will be collected at the college’s Footprints shops and distributed for free to those who need it.

Footprints is the college’s recyclable shop which provides food and other essentials to students who need them.

Donations have already been kicked off thanks to the kind generosity of local Morrisons Community Champions who gave a supply of dried goods and non-perishable items to the Dumfries Campus.

The Student Association has created and distributed flyers to encourage students and staff to make donations if they can so that the shop remains stocked up over the festive period.

Dumfries and Galloway College has congratulated the Student Association for their initiative, community spirit, and magnanimity and commits itself to supporting this worthwhile endeavour.

College Principal Joanna Campbell said: “Our Footprints shops show just how much our students care about one another and this latest initiative is further proof of this.

“By donating much needed food supplies our students and staff can know that they are doing something real to help each other and I’m sure many of them will get involved.

“I would encourage anyone who needs our support to reach out to Footprints and to the college more generally – we’re here to help you.”

The Footprints Shop, which opened its doors last month, can be found to the right of the Student Association office at the bottom of the main stairs towards the canteen.

There is stock of foods, snacks and other household essentials and the shop is open to all students.

Donations are also welcome from anyone who can help.