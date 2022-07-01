Dumfries and Galloway students contribute to marine plastics project

The students who took part in the Making More of the Coast project

The initiative was created by the Rotary Club of Dumfries Devorgilla and Solway Firth Partnership (SFP), funded by grants provided by Rotary Foundation and Rotary Clubs in Dumfries and Galloway.

The team of 14 students designed and created animations and posters that will be used to frame and support educational materials which have been designed by SFP.

This year's theme was A Plastic Adventure, as students were challenged to produce a story about a piece of plastic, typical of those found on the region’s beaches.

They were briefed to be limited only by their imaginations but with a single caveat of their work to be designed for a primary school audience.

The creative students met the clients from the Rotary Club and SFP for a project briefing online and used technology along with their skills and experience to put together their thoughts and materials.

Students had to give a mid-project briefing on their progress to Charles Milroy of Rotary and Nic Coombey of SFP, as though they were delivering an update to commercial clients, being given feedback and encouragement on their initial submissions.

On completion students presented their work to a panel of judges who assessed their presentation and animations on technical merit, adherence to the brief and appeal to the target audience.

Sean Wells won the HNC best animation, Eilidh Sinclair’s named HNC best client presentation, Torrin Howat-Langley as HND best animation, and Finlay Long declared HND best client presentation.

An official award ceremony will be held at a later date.

Mr Milroy said: “The panel was delighted to see that this year's students really understood the need to tailor their message to their young target audience.

“A well done to Sean, Eilidh, Torrin, and Finlay for their success in their final submissions and to the other students who submitted such thought-provoking work.

“A special thank you to the college’s Penny Humphreys who was the encouraging force to students throughout. We look forward to working with the college and SFP in the future."

The work will also be shown on social media and at a webinar held by the Marine Plastics project as well as already featuring at the Bang Goes the D&G event and Dark Space Planetarium last month as part of World Oceans Day.

The college congratulated the students involved in this project and thanked the Rotary Club and SFP for providing this opportunity.

Principal Joanna Campbell said: “Our contribution to the Making the Most of the Coast project was a huge success and I’m delighted to see its important work continue.

“All the students involved in this project have done a fantastic job and they should be proud of what they’ve achieved.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​