Dumfries and Galloway pupils take to the water to be king of the castle

Daniel Jones is awarded a winner’s trophy by Emma Harper MSP

The Five Castles sailing regatta for secondary school pupils was organised by Solway Yacht Club and Annandale Sailing Club who, for a number of years, have run the event in partnership with sponsors, the Galloway Activity Centre and Common Thread.

With the regatta being the focal point of the day the clubs also organised taster sessions for non-sailors including activities on, in and around the water, in a bid to re-build outdoor pursuits following the recent pandemic.

Ms Harper accepted an invite by Lindsay Tosh of Solway Yacht Club, one of the organisers of the Five Castles Regatta, to present awards to the winner and enjoyed meeting and joining the young teams on a bright and blustery afternoon at Loch Ken.

Ms Harper said: “I was delighted to be invited to the Five Castles Regatta and asked to present the awards to the winning teams.

"All the young people were fantastic and it was good to see so many out on the water which is so positive for health and wellbeing.

“Our young people have experienced major challenges and disruption to their lives as has everyone over the last two years. and it is fantastic to see clubs such as this, coming together again and being enjoyed by our region’s young people.

"I commend all the organisers from both Annandale Sailing Club and Solway Yacht Club for their dedication in promoting such important activities with the support and partnership of the Galloway Activity Centre and valuable sponsorship from the Common Thread.

"I would encourage pupils, whom perhaps haven’t tried water-based activities before, to take part and give it a go!”

Daniel Jones, from St Joseph’s Academy in Dumfries, said: “It was great to take part in the Five Castles Regatta at the Galloway Activity Centre.

“It was fun to get out on the water, to get to know people from schools across Dumfries and Galloway and to learn more about sailing and water safety.

"The day also allowed us to build our team work skills.