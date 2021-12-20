Dumfries and Galloway Council help launch new anti-bullying reward programme

The official launch of the new ‘respectme reward’ national programme for schools and youth services

The event celebrated the success of the piloted project staged during 2020/21 involving six schools; Dumfries Academy, Dalbeattie High, Penpont Primary, Sandhead Primary, Drummore Primary and North West Community Campus.

Featuring a validated self-assessment toolkit, the ‘respectme reward’ programme is designed to help schools review their anti-bullying policy and practice, acknowledge success and plan for future improvements.

All six schools were presented with their ‘respectme reward’ certificates during the event following involvement with the pilot.

The partnership has led to the council receiving a ‘Highly Commended’ recognition from The Pearson National Teaching Awards 2021 in the category ‘Impact through Partnership’.

During the event respectme Director, Katie Ferguson, outlined the next steps for the ambitious programme to involve more schools across Scotland.

The design of the new reward scheme and school engagement programme picked up the Ben Cohen Standup Foundation Champion Award 2021 for Best School Programme.

Lorraine Glass, Policy and Improvement Manager from respectme, said: “I am delighted to see this important new development in our anti-bullying work come to the national stage following the successful pilot with Dumfries and Galloway Council.

"I owe a huge thank you to the six schools for all their hard work and commitment during the process and for being the first schools to receive their certificate.”

Chairman of the council’s Education and Learning committee, Jeff Leaver added: "Two of our council’s priorities are providing the best start in life for all our children and protecting our more vulnerable people.