Dumfries and Galloway College to host virtual open week

The virtual open week will take place from January 24-28 as applications for courses starting in August open

The college will open its digital doors to allow prospective students to access information about the wide range of courses available.

New information will be published throughout the week, with each curriculum area having a specific day: Jan 24 – Construction and Engineering; Jan 25 – Health & Social Care and Early Learning & Education; Jan 26 – Hair & Beauty and Creative Industries; Jan 27 – Business and Computing; Jan 28 – Sports and Hospitality.

The opening of applications for the academic year that starts in August will be on January 18.

In addition to course information, those interested will also be able to find out about funding options, student support services, and the application process. The Student Association and key members of college staff will also be on hand to answer questions.

Principal Joanna Campbell said: “While we continue to live with the impact of the pandemic, Dumfries and Galloway College is proud to continue to deliver the services that our college community expects from us.

“Our virtual open week presents the opportunity for those who are considering studying with us to find out everything they need to know, both about the course they are considering and about us as a college.

"We have a course that is suitable, no matter the qualifications you have.

“I look forward to welcoming our virtual open week attendees and thank our hardworking staff who have made it possible.”