Dumfries and Galloway College student wins Special Recognition Award

Danielle Hughes won the Special Recognition Award at the Bridge 2 Business Enterprise Awards 2022

Danielle took home the award in recognition of the work she has done to promote the Bridge 2 Business organisation’s initiatives to her fellow students.

In doing so, she has worked closely with Young Enterprise Scotland and has particularly championed the #FemaleBoss, Social Innovators Challenge, and Barcelona ERASMUS programmes.

She is credited as having created and facilitated enterprise focussed workshops that provide students with guidance and help them build their confidence.

In her role as vice-president, Danielle has taken the lead in the Wellbeing Enterprise project, and initiative aimed at helping students develop their ideas to improve student mental and physical health in creative ways.

The Bridge 2 Business Enterprise Awards are a celebration of ‘all things business’ across colleges in Scotland.

They recognise and reward students, teachers, and individuals who are leading the way in enterprise.

Danielle said: “I am thrilled to have won this award; it means so much to me.

“As a team, we are incredibly proud of the work we have done and I couldn’t have won this award without the help and support of my colleagues.

“Promoting enterprise on our campus is one of my main passions and this award will encourage me to continue doing so for the benefit of our whole student population.”

The college offered its congratulations and applauded Danielle for her tireless dedication to improving the student experience, and her ongoing commitment to promoting the valuable programmes that she has been key to helping succeed on campus.

Principal Joanna Campbell said: “Danielle is a shining example of someone putting our college values into practice each and every day.

“Her commitment to fostering an inclusive and enterprising atmosphere for her fellow students is to be admired.