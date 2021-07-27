Dumfries and Galloway College receives further recognition for its green credentials

Dumfries and Galloway MP Alister Jack is given a tour by college principal Joanna Campbell

Established in 2004, the Green Gown Awards, administered by the Environmental Agency for Universities and Colleges, recognise outstanding sustainability programmes and initiatives created by colleges and universities.

The college received the nominations in the Benefiting Society category, for its work on marine plastics, and the Campus of the Future category in recognition of its commitment to reimagining the learning environment.

This is the latest in a string of successes for Dumfries and Galloway College which saw it win Sustainability Institution of the Year in 2020 and go on to compete in the International Green Gown Awards finals earlier this year.

The college has taken huge steps in green skills and energy across the region in recent years, including building its state-of-the-art Green Energy Hub and launching its Green Skills Academy, with an extensive range of educational opportunities which have the green agenda at their core.

Principal Joanna Campbell said: “The Green Gown Awards represent the pinnacle of innovative, dynamic, and forward-thinking achievement in green issues in our sector and so to have once again been nominated, this time in two categories, is a huge achievement for us.

“Our students and staff care deeply about the environment and we are proud to put that passion into practice each and every day.

“Our entire college community should be extremely proud of what we’ve achieved together.”

Dumfries and Galloway MP praised the college for its commitment to green energy and skills during a visit to the Dumfries campus.

Mr Jack met with the college’s leadership to discuss its achievements and vision for the future of environmentalism in the south of Scotland.

He said: “Preserving and maintaining our natural environment is a priority for us all, and it is great to see Dumfries and Galloway College leading the way.