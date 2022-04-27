DUmfries and Galloway College lecturer nominated of her 'outstanding contribution'

Penny Humphreys will find out if she has won on May 31

Visual Communication lecturer, Penny Humphreys, was nominated in the Outstanding Contribution of a Staff Member category by her colleagues for her work on a large range of student-centric live projects.

The talented teacher was also praised for developing excellent links with the local community and for her consistently positive impact on the college community.

Recently, Penny worked with students on an animation project to raise awareness of the problem of hoarding, aiding them to create a new logo for the Community Re-Use shop in Stranraer.

Penny’s dedication to her students and the way in which she continues to positively engage with them and her colleagues in a collaborative way has made her a natural choice for this nomination.

Penny said: “I am delighted to be nominated for these awards by my colleagues.

“The Herald Higher Education Awards are very highly regarded in Scottish education and so to be nominated is an honour in itself.

“I look forward to attending the awards event on May 31 and thank the college for all their support.”

Principal Joanna Campbell added: “Penny is an incredibly talented lecturer and her example is one that all of us in education can look to for inspiration.