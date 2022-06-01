Dumfries and Galloway College celebrates Bridge 2 Business success

The Bridge 2 Business Programme aims to establish Scotland as a world-class entrepreneurial nation

The college is seeking to develop an entrepreneurial campus infrastructure as part of Scotland's National Strategy for Economic Transformation (NSET).

By working together, the two organisations have delivered a series of student workshops, productive staff meetings, and a range of initiatives.

These are aimed at helping students to become inspired, connect with one another, and get involved in enterprise and progress the national ambition to establish Scotland as a world-class entrepreneurial nation with college campuses at the forefront as hotbeds of start-up creation.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bridge 2 Business Programme is a Young Enterprise Scotland initiative, and the college is delighted to have been part of it.

A total of 12 student workshops, covering subjects such as Idea Generation, Goal Setting, and Digital Skills for Work and Life, have been run since January and staff have attended six meetings to help them get to know the programme.

The partnership is particularly proud of its Social Innovators Challenge and #FemaleBoss Initiative, which strive to challenge students to explore an enterprise goal with a social dimension and get more young women started in business.

The college has gone further still, helping to facilitate an exciting ERASMUS opportunity in Barcelona for five students and hosting its DGC Enterprise Event at the end of April.

The college expressed its pride to have been part of Bridge 2 Business and thanked its partners at Young Enterprise Scotland, as well as everyone from within its college community, for the role they have played in making it possible.

College principal Joanna Campbell said: “Bridge 2 Business is a phenomenal programme that has helped our students and staff learn a great deal.

“As a college, we share in its principles, ideas, and vision completely and we are proud to have played our part.