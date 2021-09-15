Drummore Primary pupils meet Iron Age visitors

Cafbad and Elizabeth tell the Drummore pupils about life in the Iron Age

They were amazed to return the following day to find some Iron Age travellers had set up camp on the beach!

The travellers, a monk called Cafbad and a woman called Niamh, met pupils from each class and explained the reason for their visit.

They had come across Luce Bay in a curagh (coracle), which they were using a shelter, from a monastic settlement to pray at the Well of St Medan because Niamh wanted to heal her mother’s ailing eyes.

The senior class spent the morning on the beach finding out all about the visitors and their way of life, how they had set up camp and hearing the story of St Medan.

Pupils even sampled a bit of Iron Age living by having a go at grinding oats with a quernstone and playing a game of Kubb on the sand.

In the afternoon the junior and nursery classes visited the Iron Age camp and listened to stories from Niamh.

Whilst the junior class found out how the visitors made their clothing and shoes, the nursery class were playing games and making shell necklaces with Elizabeth.

By the end of the day the visitors had ‘recruited’ the P1-4 pupils into a fearsome army unit complete with shields and spears!

Principal teacher Katie Bell said: ’We are so grateful to the Rhins Coast Path team for organising this wonderful project.

"The children absolutely loved their beach activities and the realistic Iron Age visit from Cafbad and Niamh. It was like taking a step back in time!”

The school project was undertaken as part of the Rhins of Galloway Coast Path project funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Coastal Communities and Dumfries and Galloway Council.

Information about St Medan’s Chapel and healing wells is included in a new downloadable online archaeology guide about the South East Rhins.