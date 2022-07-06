Douglas-Ewart High pupils reading to help support children's charity

Over 60 pupils from the Newart Stewart school took part in completing a sponsored read to support children’s charity, Read for Good.

Pupils were encouraged to read anything and everything over for a full school day, raising over £400.

Read for Good’s Readathon has been running in schools since 1984, motivating millions of children to read for pleasure.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Douglas-Ewart High pupils took part in a sponsored read

The money raised by schools is used to deliver brand new books and storyteller visits to all of the UK’s major children’s hospitals.

The charity has also donated £1m worth of books to school libraries since 2010.

George Webb, headteacher said: “Readathon is a fantastic way to encourage reading for pleasure.

"Pupils can choose to read whatever they love which creates a brilliant buzz around books throughout the school.

"And we’re incredibly proud to play a part in bringing stories to children in hospital too!”

Twenty per cent of the total raised will be returned to the school’s “Book Nook”, a small library that Douglas-Ewart High has recently opened.

The aim of the Book Nook is to encourage reading for pleasure and create a love of books in the school community.