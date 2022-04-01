Dalry School woodland takes shape

Approximately 300 native trees were planted in the grounds of Dalry School

This was a partnership between St John’s Town of Dalry Community Council, the Dalry Schools, the Queens Green Canopy initiative, and the South of Scotland Tree Planting Grant Scheme.

A mixture of native species including oak, birch, hawthorn, alder, crab apple and rowan were planted around the school site, with other areas designated for wildflowers.

More than 25 pupils took part in the main planting day, with trees continuing to be planted through recent weeks.

The pupils weren’t afraid to get their hands dirty

Ross McFarlane, from Dalry Secondary School, said: “This has been a great project for our learners to be a part of.

"It has provided an opportunity for them to get involved in an activity that will have a very positive impact upon their local environment and will form a lasting reminder of their time at the school.

"Thanks to all in the Dalry Community Council, Galloway Glens, Queens Green Canopy and South of Scotland Tree planting Scheme for their help in making this possible.”

Planting was done by pupils from the secondary and the primary schools, who are are excited to nurture their woodland and watch it grow.

Morag Paterson, vice-chair of St John’s Town of Dalry Community Council, added: “We’re extraordinarily excited to have been able to team up with partners including the school and Galloway Glens on this project and are very grateful to the South of Scotland Tree Planting Scheme for awarding us the grant.”

The trees were purchased using funding secured through the South of Scotland Tree Planting Grant Scheme, which is administered across Dumfries and Galloway by Jonathan Barrett from the Galloway Glens Scheme.

Jonathan, who took part in the planting, said: “With tree planting high on the agenda for addressing climate change the planting at Dalry School has been a landmark achievement for both the school and the local community.