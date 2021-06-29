Dalbeattie school has Green Flag renewed for 13th year
Keep Scotland Beautiful has renewed the Eco-Schools Green Flag at Dalbeattie Primary for a 13th year.
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 11:24 am
The international award recognises nurseries and schools which have engaged their whole school community in local environmental action.
Dalbeattie Primary pupils worked hard to make the school grounds nearly litter free with a poster campaign, regular litter picks and rota of monitors.
They also sold vegetables grown in the school garden including potatoes, carrots, onions, beetroots and turnips, to raise funds for school grounds improvements.
Barry Fisher, chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful said: “This is a great achievement and testament to the resilience and creativity of both pupils and educators.”