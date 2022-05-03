Dalbeattie High becomes first school in Dumfries and Galloway to earn bronze ambassador status

Dalbeattie High acting head teacher Stuart McGougan with the award, flanked by pupils Lilli Bell and Alice Maxwell and the council's interim chief executive Derek Crichton and director of Education and Learning Gillian Brydson

The framework supports pupils by recognising wider achievement – not just exam grades – and looks at ways that schools can support pupils with wider learning experiences and opportunities.

All secondary schools in Dumfries and Galloway are SCQF school ambassadors.

They all develop senior phase learning pathways in line with the Developing the Young Workforce Strategy.

Dalbeattie High is the first school in the region to successful in upgrading their status to a bronze ambassador, recognising the school’s ‘whole school approach’, pupil awareness, parental engagement and understanding of the framework and how it can be used to support learners and employers.

By developing a number of external relationships with partners such as Stewartry Active Schools and Community Sport, local employer Jas P Wilson, Dumfries and Galloway College and Dumfries and Galloway Council, Dalbeattie High has been able to offer its young people a wide range of qualifications and curriculum pathways alongside more traditional options.

These courses – Skills for Work, National Progression Awards and Foundation apprenticeships - provide vocational learning opportunities and each qualification carries SCQF tariff points which count towards Further and Higher Education entrance requirements.

Stuart McGougan, acting head teacher, said “Increasing awareness of SCQF has really helped our young people and their families better understand the increasing variety of qualifications, pathways and opportunities available to them.”

The council's interim chief executive Derek Crichton and director of Education and Learning, Gillian Brydson presented the award to Mr McGougan and school ambassadors Lilli Bell and Alice Maxwell.

Ms Brydson said: “One of our council’s priorities is to give the best start in life for all our children and young people.