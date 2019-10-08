Crossmichael Primary have made it to the final eight, but will need your vote to get them over the line.

A small village primary school in south west Scotland are in the running for a prestigious competition - and they’re the only entrants from Scotland!

The kids of Crossmichael Primary decided to do something special when they found out stage one of the Tour of Britain 2019 was going to come right through their village, and were on a mission to see what they could do to place themselves on the map.

Crossmichael Priamry kids are hoping locals will help them win by voting on the link in the story.

A long-standing very keen cycling member of staff came up with the idea of doing a land art design hoping that the helicopter flying above would then see it.

The children used parachutes, tables, lots and lots of blue chairs, crates, and with plenty of laughs and adjustments including the Scotland flag as the cyclists jersey, the final design was born.

More than 30 entries were put forward to be adjudicated on by the official Tour Of Britain judging panel and then came the news that Crossmichael Primary had been shortlisted in the final eight land art designs.

And what’s made it even more exciting is the fact they are the only land art entry for Scotland.

So let’s support them and help them on their way to being crowned the 2019 land-art winners. You can vote for them using: this link

It’s just the simple matter of clicking on the Crossmichael school entry photograph and that’s your vote done.

A spokesperson said: “Crossmichael pupils and staff are extremely proud as a small rural school for being shortlisted. We never thought for a moment we’d get this far, and with the public voting for us, imagine - we could win for Scotland.”