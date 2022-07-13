College students raise cash for Ukraine

Students and staff at Dumfries and Galloway College raised £900 for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal by holding a barbecue and a raffle at the Dumfries campus.

By Brian Yule
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 1:32 pm

The event was sponsored by MKM Building Supplies from Dumfries, and was very well attended.

Hospitality staff handled the food preparation while students took donations and ran the raffle, which included prizes such as a beauty hamper and restaurant vouchers.

Principal Joanna Campbell said: “Our college community has a long and well-deserved reputation for generosity and helping those in need, and this latest event shows why that is the case.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter

A cheque was presented to the appeal

“£900 is a tremendous amount of money to raise in one event and everyone involved, staff, students, and our partners at MKM Building Supplies, should be rightly proud of themselves."

Read More

Read More
Dumfries and Galloway students contribute to marine plastics project
StudentsUkraineDumfries