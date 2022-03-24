College students create tool to help school pupils learn about themselves

The HND and HNC Visual Communications students designed the animations to go along with the Animal Me quiz

HND and HNC Visual Communications students designed the animations to go along with the Animal Me quiz, which uses the most widely-used personality test in the world to help users find their personality type.

After answering a series of questions, those using the new tool are presented with the animal that is most closely associated with the answers they gave.

Results include polar bear, lion, tiger, bear, and seahorse – each of which comes with a description of the traits associated with it.

Animal Me is to be used as part of lessons which will also see pupils encouraged to discuss their results, create their own representation of their animal, and think about what jobs are most suited to them.

The Animal Me project was created as a live brief by Developing the Young Workforce and Skills Development Scotland and given to the talented designers at the college in order for them to gain valuable real-world experience.

The college praised its Visual Communications students’ hard work and thanks all those who have been involved.

Principal Joanna Campbell said: “Our Visual Communications students are a highly creative and driven bunch, and this latest video project shows exactly that.

“Animal Me will help school pupils think about who they are will doubtlessly spark some interesting conversations in classrooms whenever it is used.

“I thank our valued partners at Developing the Young Workforce and Skills Development Scotland and look forward to working together with them in the future.”

Caroline Davidson, programme manager from Developing the Young Workforce, added: “This was an excellent project introducing primary school children to their creative and entrepreneurial skills and to the creative industries sector in general.